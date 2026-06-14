Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $373.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $286.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $458.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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