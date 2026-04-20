Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,885 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,880 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after buying an additional 1,808,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $478,687,000 after buying an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in eBay by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $262,973,000 after buying an additional 701,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in eBay by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,683,000 after buying an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $105.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered eBay from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.38.

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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