Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,358 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $42,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $405,596,000 after buying an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $834,675,000 after buying an additional 408,649 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 462,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $260,051,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $152,773,000 after buying an additional 195,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $750.57 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $765.63 and a 200-day moving average of $726.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $811.96.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here