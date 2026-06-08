Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Position Lowered by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,045 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,019 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $99.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,986 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $174,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 236,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,782,797.75. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James Chuong sold 8,838 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $775,534.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 288,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,295,868. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $955,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.63.

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About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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