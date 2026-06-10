Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994,417 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,282 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 4.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.33% of Amphenol worth $539,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,597 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,209 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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