Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 830.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,155 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 113,490 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,088,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,484,729,000 after acquiring an additional 208,670 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $254.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.35. The stock has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $309.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.46.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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