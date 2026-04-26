B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,065 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.08% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,834 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 421 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company's stock.

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Agilysys Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of AGYS opened at $66.76 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 35,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,285.34. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilysys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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