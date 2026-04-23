B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 58,853 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,431 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 58,853 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Intel were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.77, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $70.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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