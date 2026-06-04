Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $489.59 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384,636 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 78,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of AMETEK worth $489,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 672,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,028,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company's stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AME stock opened at $228.16 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $243.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day moving average of $218.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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