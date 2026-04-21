Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $811.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1%

REGN stock opened at $749.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $765.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $728.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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