Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 13,039 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,225 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 13,039 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $130,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Intel to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.86.

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More Intel News

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.27 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $326.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.77, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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