BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Invests $41.56 Million in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 328,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,564,000. Zoetis makes up 1.2% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned about 0.07% of Zoetis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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