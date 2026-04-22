Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 15,049 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,049 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $102,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $329.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.19 and a 200-day moving average of $309.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is 15.08%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $339.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $346.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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