BXM Wealth LLC Sells 25,728 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

BXM Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 25,728 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $195,267,000 after purchasing an additional 292,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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