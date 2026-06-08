Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $138.84 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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