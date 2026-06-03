Capital Innovations LLC Makes New $20.15 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,150,000. Vistra comprises approximately 5.7% of Capital Innovations LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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