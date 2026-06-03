Capital Innovations LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock worth $595,243,000 after buying an additional 2,763,328 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock worth $415,526,000 after buying an additional 2,555,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock worth $225,718,000 after buying an additional 1,529,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after buying an additional 1,400,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock worth $684,772,000 after buying an additional 1,285,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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