Capital Innovations LLC Takes $4.70 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,013 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. American Water Works accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Innovations LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 803.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Water Works News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Water Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Water completed its $315 million purchase of Nexus Water Group systems across eight states, adding about 47,000 customers and expanding its regulated footprint, which could support long-term revenue and earnings growth. Article Title

American Water completed its $315 million purchase of Nexus Water Group systems across eight states, adding about 47,000 customers and expanding its regulated footprint, which could support long-term revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The company reiterated its acquisition-led expansion strategy alongside a planned $3.7 billion 2026 capital spending program, reinforcing expectations for continued infrastructure investment and regulated asset growth.

The company reiterated its acquisition-led expansion strategy alongside a planned $3.7 billion 2026 capital spending program, reinforcing expectations for continued infrastructure investment and regulated asset growth. Neutral Sentiment: American Water also highlighted its participation in industry discussions on affordability at the Western Conference of Public Service Commissioners, which underscores its regulatory focus but is unlikely to be a direct near-term catalyst.

American Water also highlighted its participation in industry discussions on affordability at the Western Conference of Public Service Commissioners, which underscores its regulatory focus but is unlikely to be a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary about AWK’s valuation and share-price weakness suggests investors are still weighing the stock’s premium utility valuation against its slower near-term price momentum.

Recent commentary about AWK’s valuation and share-price weakness suggests investors are still weighing the stock’s premium utility valuation against its slower near-term price momentum. Negative Sentiment: Despite the acquisition news, the stock has recently underperformed peers, indicating some lingering market skepticism about execution, financing, or near-term upside.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.11.

Read Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Up 2.0%

AWK stock opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.57 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Water Works's payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

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