Capital International Inc. CA Sells 58,357 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,357 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Charter Communications were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 291 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,468 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.23 per share, with a total value of $597,293.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,815,462.07. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 18,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,674,308.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $583,057.92. The trade was a 82.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.70 and a 1 year high of $422.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.Charter Communications's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. New Street Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

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