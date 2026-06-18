Catalio Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Catalio Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 519,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,000. Dyne Therapeutics comprises about 1.9% of Catalio Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Catalio Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Dyne Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,030. This represents a 8.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $28,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,971.12. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and have sold 1,559,462 shares valued at $29,814,746. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.85.

View Our Latest Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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