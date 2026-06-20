Cedarwood Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 35,424 Intel Corporation $INTC

Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,424 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Cedarwood Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 271.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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