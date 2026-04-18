Chicago Capital LLC Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,191 shares of the software company's stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the software company's stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the software company's stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,953 shares of the software company's stock valued at $74,881,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $422.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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