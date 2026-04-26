Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 26,066 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 840.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.53.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 0.5%

NFLX stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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