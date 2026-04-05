Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 37,033 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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