Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Chubb were worth $31,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after buying an additional 427,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after buying an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 75.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after buying an additional 1,199,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $328.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $329.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Trending Headlines about Chubb

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Evercore raised their target price on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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