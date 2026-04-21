Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $61,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $329.76 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $329.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $346.33.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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