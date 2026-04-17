Chubb Limited $CB Stock Holdings Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in Chubb were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chubb by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $3,123,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $328.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.87. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Chubb's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chubb from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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