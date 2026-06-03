CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 113,413 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,992 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,413 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in RTX were worth $65,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace expanded its Poland facility, lifting landing gear production capacity by nearly 25% and adding about 190 jobs, which should support RTX’s commercial and defense backlog execution. Article link

Collins Aerospace expanded its Poland facility, lifting landing gear production capacity by nearly 25% and adding about 190 jobs, which should support RTX’s commercial and defense backlog execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say RTX has outperformed its industry over the past six months, helped by contract wins, technology advances, and rising earnings estimates. Article link

Analysts and market commentary say RTX has outperformed its industry over the past six months, helped by contract wins, technology advances, and rising earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: RTX has also been mentioned in valuation-focused coverage, with investors debating whether the stock’s recent gains leave limited near-term upside despite solid fundamentals. Article link

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $174.17 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $135.43 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $234.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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