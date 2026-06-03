CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 142,444 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,018 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 142,444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $80,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.43. The company has a market capitalization of $270.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Key Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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