Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 537.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,972 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 61,527 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,291,758,000 after buying an additional 6,213,762 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $720,325,000 after buying an additional 3,743,087 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,840,262 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $588,326,000 after buying an additional 3,301,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NOW opened at $88.40 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here