CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 400,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CMS Energy worth $57,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,023,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $79,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 525,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 729,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 218,168 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,116 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.17.

View Our Latest Report on CMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Further Reading

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