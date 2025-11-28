Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company's stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company's stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company's stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $308,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,631,093.75. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock valued at $186,381,382. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $395.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here