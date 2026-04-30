Comerica Bank Sells 29,496 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,218 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 29,496 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in eBay were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $107.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore upped their target price on eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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