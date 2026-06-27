Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, reinforcing that the bank is well capitalized and can withstand a severe downturn. That result supports higher payouts and helps confirm the firm’s balance-sheet strength. Article Title

JPMorgan cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, reinforcing that the bank is well capitalized and can withstand a severe downturn. That result supports higher payouts and helps confirm the firm’s balance-sheet strength. Positive Sentiment: The board approved a 10% dividend increase and a new $50 billion share buyback, which is a strong signal of confidence in earnings power and capital generation. Article Title

The board approved a 10% dividend increase and a new $50 billion share buyback, which is a strong signal of confidence in earnings power and capital generation. Positive Sentiment: The stock recently hit an all-time high as investors reacted favorably to the dividend boost, buyback authorization, and ongoing confidence in JPMorgan’s earnings and capital return profile. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $328.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $311.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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