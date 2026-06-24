Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $1,064.69 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $966.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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