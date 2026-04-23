CPC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

CPC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 254,434 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $97,515,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $441.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.91 and a 200 day moving average of $418.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here