Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $46,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $746.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $766.33 and a 200-day moving average of $724.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $811.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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