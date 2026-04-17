Cwm LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $32,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 93.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 155.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $328.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.87. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chubb's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $339.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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