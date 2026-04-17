Cwm LLC Sells 22,535 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cwm LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,140 shares of the software company's stock after selling 22,535 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $26,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $248.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The company's 50 day moving average is $253.91 and its 200 day moving average is $304.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More.

Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More.

Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More.

Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More.

Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity shows recent sales by senior executives (reported in market-data summaries), which some investors read as a modest negative signal even though overall institutional positioning remains mixed. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $343.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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