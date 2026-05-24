Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Has $483.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,835 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 378,914 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.0% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $483,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

AMZN stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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