Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 505.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,025 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 120,255 shares during the quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payne Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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