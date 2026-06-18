Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,249,708 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 185,708 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of Armistice Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.28% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $63,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,570,000 after buying an additional 278,466 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 556,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,760,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,469,000 after buying an additional 2,109,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $33.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a current ratio of 19.92. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 83,219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,512,921.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,749.16. The trade was a 91.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 1,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $28,715.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,971.12. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,800 and have sold 1,559,462 shares worth $29,814,746. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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