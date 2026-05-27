Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $413.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.56 and a 12-month high of $421.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $373.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with reports citing surging demand for its advanced chips and packaging services as the main drivers behind the rally. Article Title

TSMC remains a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with reports citing surging demand for its advanced chips and packaging services as the main drivers behind the rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles note that Taiwan’s market capitalization has jumped above India’s largely because of TSMC’s powerful AI-driven run, underscoring investor enthusiasm for the company’s scale and earnings momentum. Article Title

Multiple articles note that Taiwan’s market capitalization has jumped above India’s largely because of TSMC’s powerful AI-driven run, underscoring investor enthusiasm for the company’s scale and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s growth is being framed as durable rather than short-lived, with commentary arguing the AI boom could last through 2027 and support continued chip demand. Article Title

TSMC’s growth is being framed as durable rather than short-lived, with commentary arguing the AI boom could last through 2027 and support continued chip demand. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC filed a routine April portfolio update showing a shift toward fixed income, but the company said its capital structure was unchanged, so the filing appears unlikely to materially affect the stock. Article Title

TSMC filed a routine April portfolio update showing a shift toward fixed income, but the company said its capital structure was unchanged, so the filing appears unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention was also drawn to insider selling and Cathie Wood trimming TSMC exposure, which can create some caution around the stock despite the broader bullish AI backdrop. Article Title

Investor attention was also drawn to insider selling and Cathie Wood trimming TSMC exposure, which can create some caution around the stock despite the broader bullish AI backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Huawei’s reported chipmaking breakthrough and plans for 1.4nm chips by 2031 raise longer-term competition concerns, suggesting China is working to narrow the technology gap with TSMC. Article Title

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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