Entropy Technologies LP Invests $4.26 Million in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,346 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Moody's by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $142,041,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Moody's by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody's by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,969 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,029,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Moody's by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,476 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Moody's by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,843 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $111,796,000 after buying an additional 48,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody's from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Moody's from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $544.29.

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Moody's Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MCO opened at $448.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.Moody's's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report).

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