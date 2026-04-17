Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 6,603 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the software company's stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the software company's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Adobe by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 720 shares of the software company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.38. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $343.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More.

Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More.

Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More.

Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More.

Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity shows recent sales by senior executives (reported in market-data summaries), which some investors read as a modest negative signal even though overall institutional positioning remains mixed. Read More.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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