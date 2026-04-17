Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,210,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 414,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $793,506,000 after acquiring an additional 400,002 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after acquiring an additional 726,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,835,883.36. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,152,687.84. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,920,450 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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