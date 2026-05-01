Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 376,544 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 388.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,412 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 376,544 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $72,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 38 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE NOW opened at $88.40 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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