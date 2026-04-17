Fisher Funds Management LTD Invests $2.41 Million in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,366 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,868,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Q shares. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:Q opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $140.60.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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