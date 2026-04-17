Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 36,686 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Fisher Funds Management LTD lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 36,686 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.0% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in ASML were worth $38,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and higher 2026 sales outlook — ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (EPS and sales beats) and raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €36–€40B, underpinning the long‑term AI-driven demand thesis. Read More.

Q1 beat and higher 2026 sales outlook — ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (EPS and sales beats) and raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €36–€40B, underpinning the long‑term AI-driven demand thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI / EUV demand remains very strong — Analysts (RBC and others) say EUV demand is outpacing supply, supporting upside into 2027 as hyperscalers and memory/logic customers keep spending. Read More.

AI / EUV demand remains very strong — Analysts (RBC and others) say EUV demand is outpacing supply, supporting upside into 2027 as hyperscalers and memory/logic customers keep spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capacity and product plans — ASML signalled capacity expansion (raising low‑NA EUV capacity targets to at least ~80 systems in 2027) and is prioritizing supply execution rather than opportunistic pricing. Read More.

Capacity and product plans — ASML signalled capacity expansion (raising low‑NA EUV capacity targets to at least ~80 systems in 2027) and is prioritizing supply execution rather than opportunistic pricing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑of‑support from analysts — Multiple banks reaffirmed buy/neutral ratings after the results (Goldman, Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank), implying consensus remains constructive even as near‑term noise plays out. Read More.

Wall‑of‑support from analysts — Multiple banks reaffirmed buy/neutral ratings after the results (Goldman, Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank), implying consensus remains constructive even as near‑term noise plays out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Softer Q2 / margin guidance and QoQ system cadence — Management guided to a lower Q2 gross‑margin range (implying sequential margin pressure) and fewer system shipments in Q2 versus Q4, which trimmed near‑term expectations. Read More.

Softer Q2 / margin guidance and QoQ system cadence — Management guided to a lower Q2 gross‑margin range (implying sequential margin pressure) and fewer system shipments in Q2 versus Q4, which trimmed near‑term expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export‑control impact on China sales and visibility — New export restrictions have already reduced China revenue, and ASML flagged guidance ranges that account for policy risk, increasing uncertainty for some investors. Read More.

Export‑control impact on China sales and visibility — New export restrictions have already reduced China revenue, and ASML flagged guidance ranges that account for policy risk, increasing uncertainty for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Less transparency: bookings disclosure change — ASML’s decision to stop publishing quarterly bookings reduces short‑term demand visibility, which likely contributed to cautious investor reaction ("sell the news"). Read More.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,410.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,397.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,215.86. The stock has a market cap of $554.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $614.06 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This is a boost from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Santander lowered ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here