Fourth Sail Capital LP Purchases 160,981 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. $LILA

Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,742 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises about 1.1% of Fourth Sail Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.45% of Liberty Latin America worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,768 shares of the company's stock worth $18,074,000 after buying an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,943,065 shares of the company's stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,411,830 shares of the company's stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 484,016 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,166,973 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,207 shares of the company's stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 715,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company's stock.

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Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Liberty Latin America's stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 17th. The 11-10 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 16th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 45.66% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,125,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,219,064.73. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 12,406,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $107,067,775.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,173,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,723,145.34. This trade represents a 141.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LILA

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Free Report).

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